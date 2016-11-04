Rota lawmakers ask Finance to release $400K in retroactive pay

SENATORS Teresita Santos and Paul Manglona have asked for the immediate release of the $400,000 in retroactive pay for government employees on Rota as mandated by Public Law 7-31.

In a letter to Secretary Larrisa Larson of the Department of Finance, Santos said the $400,000 was appropriated in the Budget Act of Fiscal Year 2017 or Public Law 19-68.

The $400,000 is for salary adjustment payments owed to the employees of the First Senatorial District pursuant to P.L. 7-31, Santos added.

She said the affected employees are in dire need of money for medical purposes.

Senator Manglona, in a separate interview, said it has been over a month since the budget was passed but the people on Rota are still waiting for their money.

“We should not make our people wait any longer. Many people are suffering on Rota, and this long overdue payment will go a long way toward helping them,” Manglona said in a phone interview.

P.L. 7-31 was enacted in 1991, but due to lack of funds it was not implemented for 25 years.

Rep. Glenn Maratita said there were 215 affected employees, and of this number, 83 have been paid but 132 are still waiting. Of the 132, he added, 23 have passed away.

Maratita said $460,000 is needed for retroactive payments.

Of this amount, $400,000 was included in the FY 2017 budget and Manglona said they have identified funding for the additional $60,000.

The Rota delegation passed a local measure last week appropriating the amount, he added.

Asked for comment, Secretary Larson said in an email:

“The Department of Finance has been working diligently since the passage of the law to release these funds as soon as possible. While we appreciate the follow-up of Senator Santos and Senator Manglona this far into the preparation of release, we have a process that involves confirmation of amounts and ensuring that appropriate taxes and withholding are factored into the calculation.

“Governor Torres and Lt. Governor Hocog have been monitoring our progress on this matter and announcements on release will be made in the very near future.”