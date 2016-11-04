More voters cast early ballots

MORE people participated on the second day of early voting at the multi-purpose center in Susupe.

Commonwealth Election Commission administrative officer Kayla Igitol said a total of 623 voters cast their ballots on Wednesday.

Of the 502 votes cast on Saipan, 467 were from residents of Saipan and the Northern Islands; 11 were from Tinian residents; and 24 from Rota residents.

The total early votes cast on Tinian were 43 and on Rota, 78.

On Tuesday, 581 early votes were cast which means that a total of 1,204 votes have been cast so far. The CNMI has 17,936 registered voters.

Election commission executive director Julita Villagomez said they expect more people to cast their ballots until Monday, Nov. 7, the last day of early voting.





Villagomez noted that Friday is a holiday and a lot of people prefer to relax on that day and that’s why many of them are voting early.

As for the Northern Islands, no one is there right now, she said, and its registered voters will cast their ballots on Saipan.

A 24-year-old housewife from Koblerville, Vicenta Sanchez, said it was her first time to participate in early voting.

She used to vote on Election Day, but this time, she wanted to vote early because she wants to enjoy the Election Day holiday on Nov. 8.

Sanchez, who was with her five-year-old son, said early voting is more relaxed and faster and the polling center is not as crowded as it usually is on Election Day.

Among those who also cast their ballots on the second day of early voting were Zoning Board member Mario Taitano, former Public Health Secretary Kevin Villagomez, Best Sunshine International’s consultant Alfred Yui and Karidat executive director Lauri Ogumoro.