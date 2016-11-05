UOG students organizing Google event in Saipan

(Press Release) — Saipan residents can take part in a Google business startup event that has been held in over 150 countries around the globe.

Participants are welcome regardless of age or business experience.

“We’re excited to bring this global event to the CNMI,” said event organizer Anthony R. Quenga, a graduate of University of Guam’s Professional Master of Business Administration program.

Powered by Google for Entrepreneurs, Startup Weekend is an event in which attendees pitch ideas, form teams, learn the entrepreneurial process and build companies in just 54 hours over the span of one weekend. To date, over 23,000 teams have formed as part of the event and Startup Weekend has held close to 3,000 events worldwide.

Students from the UOG’s PMBA program are coordinating the event and calling on talent in the CNMI to meet in Saipan to turn their business ideas into a reality.

“Guam is hosting its third startup weekend this year and our organizing team wished to expand this global opportunity into the region,” Quenga said.

The event starts on a Friday evening at 6 p.m. when participants arrive at the venue and get situated. Attendees throughout the evening until 9 p.m. can network, meet local mentors, and have the option to make a 60 second pitch on their business ideas.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the participants, aided by local mentors and regional experts, form teams around the top ideas and spend the rest of the weekend developing and building their ideas.

On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., teams come together and pitch their newly launched company to a panel of judges.

Those who attend can take advantage of the opportunity to develop their startup business ideas and may be eligible for prizes.

The event is sponsored by Google for Entrepreneurs, Vimeo, Docomo Pacific, University of Guam, Bank of Guam, JMI-Edison, STAR 101, IHOP, Kevin Camacho, Pieology Pizzeria, Health Shack, Triple J Auto Group, Rotary Club of Saipan and Rotary Club of Northern Guam.

The event will be held from Nov. 4 to 6 at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

Attendees are asked to bring a laptop to research business concepts and create presentations.

If applicable, bring a student ID for registration.

Tickets can be purchased for the early bird price of 99 cents at the EventBrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-weekend-saipan-2016-tickets-28519604906?aff=es2/.

For more information, contact Anthony Quenga at (671) 787-5856 or Maria Hernandez at (671) 482-8804. You can also visit the event webpage at http://saipan-n-mariana-islands.up.co/events/10212/.