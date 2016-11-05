Tebuteb says minimum wage issue is political

HOUSE Minority leader Ramon A. Tebuteb said the proposed minimum wage hike is a political issue because there is already a federal law mandating gradual rate increases.

Under federal law, the local rate increased in September from $6.05 an hour to $6.55. The rate will increase over the next two years until it reaches the federal level of $7.25 an hour.

But the Torres administration and its legislative allies want to increase the local hourly rate to $7.25 before the year ends.

“The federal minimum wage is already in place so what wage hike are we talking about?” Tebuteb asked. “It’s federal law. It’s not commonwealth law. We just implemented a rate-hike last September so are we going to implement another federal wage increase? Is it still under our control? No. We don’t control it anymore. We used to but not anymore, just like our immigration, we don’t control it anymore. That’s why this federal minimum wage issue, for me, is political.”

Rep. Ralph Yumul said he supports a wage increase but it should not be done abruptly.

Another member of the minority bloc, Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, said he supports increasing the rate to $7.25 as he is the co-author of Rep. Angel Demapan’s wage-hike bill, but he said they will have to change some of its language to make sure that small or medium-sized businesses are not forced to shut down or further reduce their workforce.

“We have to take into consideration these businesses and make sure they will not be adversely affected. I am not against a wage hike but we have to be responsible because we don’t want the businesses to shut down or shrink. That’s a possibility if we increase the wage to $7.25 right away.”

