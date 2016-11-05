Governor: ‘Your vote is your voice’

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said he is very pleased with the early voting turnout and is encouraging more voters to exercise their civic duty.

In an interview on Thursday, he said he is looking forward to Election Day, Nov. 8, which is a holiday.

“Your vote is your voice and an opportunity to hold your elected officials accountable. In order for our commonwealth to progress, we must all take part in the democratic process, and I hope that more of our citizens will take the time to vote in this election,” the governor said.

Speaker Ralph Demapan echoed Torres’s statement, saying people should exercise their right to vote as this is their opportunity to choose their representatives.

“We encourage people to go out and vote and exercise their right. It’s their opportunity to say no or yes to their representatives. This is the time to rate us for our performances,” the speaker said.

Demapan said so far, the turnout for early voting was impressive despite the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day early this week.

“People were tied up, but many of them still cast their votes, and we will have more voters coming out to take advantage of early voting. I am sure that on Election Day, we will also have a good turnout,” the speaker said.

Commonwealth Election Commission administrative officer Kayla Igitol said on Thursday, the third day of early voting, a total of 804 votes were cast, of which 614 were from Saipan, 132 from Tinian and 58 from Rota.

After three days of early voting, a total of 2,008 of votes have already been cast. There are 17,936 registered voters in the commonwealth.