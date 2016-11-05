Marinero Galit is 2016 CNMI Top Chef

THIS year’s CNMI Top Chef is Marinero Galit of Saipan World Resort who bested 11 other competitors on Wednesday evening. in three culinary cooking categories: appetizers, main course and desserts.

“I can’t explain how I feel right now,” he said in an interview.





The night before the competition, he added, he couldn’t sleep because of the excitement.

“I was not expecting to win. There was so much pressure during the competition, and it was really tiring especially with the time limitation.” In addition, over a hundred people were watching the participants’ every move on stage.

“I just wanted to be here to take part in the competition, and I did not expect anything,” said Galit.

In May, they won second prize in the Taste of Marianas cook off.

This year’s CNMI Top Chef event was held in the Royal Taga Ballroom at the Saipan World Resort. Twelve chefs competed in a “chopped”-style stage set-up, and they were required to prepare “modern island fusion style” dishes.

The main ingredients were provided by the organizers, including various vegetables and herbs.

The competitors were given a set time to prepare, cook and serve their dishes to the judges.

They were judged according to sanitary practices, proper cooking techniques, innovation, personal time management, quality and the taste of food.

For the appetizers, the Marianas parrot fish was the main ingredient, and pumpkin tips were the “secret ingredient.”

For the main entrée, Certified Angus Beef skirt steak was the essential ingredient and lemon grass was the secret ingredient.

For the desserts, the main ingredient was the Rota sweet potato with passion fruit as the secret ingredient.

Of the 12 chefs that competed in the appetizer category, six moved on to the main entree category. Of the six, the final three competed in the dessert category.

Marinero Galit won the first prize of $1,000; Edgardo Casing of Fiesta Resort & Spa was second and received $500; while Francisco Sablan, an independent chef, finished third and took home $300.

The other chefs who reached the second round were Jian Cai “Jack,” Natalie Borlain and Michael Bolnaldi.

Nestor Rodrigues, Reiji Yoshizawa, Sonny Encarnacion, Rico Delos Reyes, Patrick Cepeda, and Redentor Hernandez were the other participants.

This year’s judges were first lady Diann Torres, Westin Guam executive chef Daniel Lenherr, and Triple J Five Star Wholesale Guam general manager Jim Herbert.

The score tabulator was Mike Johnson of Deloitte & Touche.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Empty Vessel Ministry, a non-profit organization that serves low-income families on Saipan and helps orphans, street children and widows realize their full potential.

The Empty Vessel Ministry has been hosting the CNMI Top Chef competition for several years, but this time it held the event in collaboration with the Hotel Association of the Northern Marianas Islands.

Gloria Cavanagh, HANMI president, recognized the hard work of the organizing committee and Empty Vessel Ministry volunteers, as well as the generous support of many donors, supporters and the enthusiasm of the participating chefs.

Cavanagh also thanked the sponsors which included Best Sunshine International, Docomo Pacific, Bridge Capital LLC, Triple J Five Star Wholesale, IT&E and T Galleria.

Triple J Five Star Wholesale general manager Jay Santos said: “This is a great event to highlight young chefs, so that they can showcase their skills. As a wholesale food supplier on island, one of the things that we do is provide some of the best products to hotels and other restaurants. So seeing exciting dishes made right in front of us is great, and we are happy to see everybody showcase their skills and have a good time doing it.”

Triple J Five Star Wholesale provided the Certified Angus Beef skirt steak that was used for the main entrée category.

Best Sunshine International-Corporate Social Responsibility Director Geri Dela Cruz acknowledged the partnership of HANMI and Empty Vessel Ministry in ensuring the event’s success.

“BSI is a member of HANMI, and HANMI partnered with the Empty Vessel Ministry foundation. We also have contributed to EVM in many different ways and have mutually collaborated with them on previous projects. We consider them our partners in their main mission to go out and help the community and those who are in need.”