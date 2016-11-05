Torres lauds success of NMTI culinary graduates

THE success of the Northern Marianas Trades Institute is now noticeable, Gov. Ralph Torres said, referring to the participation of NMTI’s culinary arts graduates in one of Saipan’s biggest events this year, the CNMI Next Top Chef competition on Wednesday evening.

“We talk about the need for a local labor force and when you have this opportunity at NMTI, it is something you can elevate and look forward to,” he told Variety in an interview.

Torres said he was pleased to know that NMTI culinary graduates were taking part in one of the most prestigious events of the hotel industry on Saipan.





“This is excellent,” he said, referring to the interest showed by young chefs from NMTI and the Kagman High School culinary students.

Hyatt Regency executive chef Gabriele Colombo, in a separate interview, said they have 10 NMTI culinary graduates working at the hotel now.

He said some of their chefs continue to teach at NMTI while its students undergo on-the-job training at the Hyatt.

“They learn lots about food, including serving the guests,” he added.

About 20 newly graduated culinary arts students from NMTI assisted the organizers of the CNMI Next Top Chef competition.

Colombo said some of the young chefs are now working at different restaurants.

Culinary arts instructor Benjamin Babauta said they will train another group of students this month.

“As a teacher I feel very gratified to see so many students come to class. They don’t have experience, but now they are learning lots about sanitation, new products, and cooking techniques.”

Governor Torres said the annual cooking competition will help boost the hotels and restaurants of the participating chefs.

The winner, he added, is the best chef of the year, “and that’s something you can be very proud of.”