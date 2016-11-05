Fish & Wildlife personnel resign because of division director

DEPARTMENT of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Seman says some personnel at the Division of Fish and Wildlife have resigned because of their director.

In an interview, he said those who quit can no longer bear working under Manny Pangelinan who is “very strict” and a “disciplinarian.”

Seman said he has discussed the issue with Pangelinan. “I have talked to him and addressed the issue immediately,” the DLNR secretary added.

“There is nothing wrong with being strict and firm as he likes his staff to do things right. I can understand that, as a boss, he has to reprimand his staff if he sees some wrongdoing. But you can do it in a way that doesn’t hurt people’s feelings,” Seman said.

“The director is not mean, but when he talks, because he is very firm, the staff sometimes misunderstands him. I told him he needs to adjust his approach a little. He can be a disciplinarian but in a nice way, because there are personnel who are sensitive and find it hard to take constructive criticism.”

Seman said Pangelinan is now learning to adjust to his staff and is trying to establish a better rapport with them.

Variety was unable to get a comment from Pangelinan, but this reporter learned that at least 20 personnel have resigned or have complained about him and the way he treats his staff. Seman could not confirm the number, but added that it is “significant.”

The Division of Fish and Wildlife is federally funded.