MVA brings back Christmas lights

(MVA) — The Marianas Visitors Authority is bringing back roadside Christmas lights to boost holiday cheer and is inviting businesses and individuals to join the effort.

Illuminated outlines of latte stones and “mwar” or flower head leis will dot Beach Rd. beginning in December through Lunar New Year. MVA is undertaking the project due to the higher number of visitors traveling to the Northern Mariana Islands during the period.

“To add value to our destination during the holiday season, we’re looking forward to stirring up more holiday spirit with new roadside sculptures this year, and we invite interested sponsors to join us,” said MVA Managing Director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Unfortunately, the sculptures from prior years are badly damaged due to wear and tear, so we are creating new images of this year, and they will remain on display through Christmas, New Year’s, Russian Christmas, and Lunar New Year.”

For $550, sponsors’ names will be placed at the bottom of each sculpture on a banner. Interested sponsors may contact MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta at tbabauta@mymarianas.com or call 664-3218.