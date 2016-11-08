Zoning Board approves conditional use permit application of tailor shop/hair salon

ALTHOUGH the business will be located in a “non-conforming” building, the Saipan Zoning Board on Thursday approved the conditional use permit application of Lin Xin Corp.

The corporation is proposing to occupy an existing building to operate a tailor shop and a hair salon on Pitu Street in Chalan Kanoa, Lot 018 H 18.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said existing non-conforming uses may be allowed provided they comply with zoning guidelines.

Non-conforming buildings are those that were built before the passage of the Zoning Act in 2008.

Board legal counsel Kay Fuller said the structure where the applicant proposes to operate a tailor shop and hair salon is non-conforming with the zoning law, but its uses can be permitted.





Ogumoro said its use is classified as personal service.

The area is zoned as village residential, she added, as she recommended to the board to approve the conditional use permit application.

Also on Thursday, the board headed by Diego Blanco approved the conditional use permit application of Noah Jose Alcade.

The owner of Lyn’s BBQ is pro­po­sing to operate a barbeque stand and a pearl shake shop on Tammwoora Avenue in San Jose, Oleai.

Ogumoro said the proposal is classified as “restaurant, general” and is permitted in the district as a conditional use. The area is zoned as rural.

Those who approved the conditional use application permits of Lin Xin and Alcade were Blanco, Bruce Bateman, Mario Taitano, Joe Ayuyu and Joel Camacho.