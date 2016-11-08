How some lawmakers spent their FY 2016 funds

PUBLIC Law 19-8, or the fiscal year 2016 budget, allotted $74,822 in discretionary funding to each of the 20 House members and nine senators.

This amount is on top of their annual salary which is $39,300 for each lawmaker. In FY 2016, the leadership also received $300,000 which was divided among 11 members in the House and nine members in the Senate.

This reporter asked some of the lawmakers how they spent the discretionary funding they received in FY 2016. Here are their answers.

Speaker Ralph Demapan

“I spent my budget paying the salaries of my two staffers and the car lease. We also contributed to the schools for their activities. Precinct 2, which I represent, is the smallest precinct on Saipan, but it has the most fiestas so we also assist our fiestas.”

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero

“I spent my budget paying my four staffers, for office operations, community events, funerals, sports organizations like baseball and school supplies.”

House Floor Leader George Camacho

“I spent it on my four staffers, for office supplies, fuel, funerals, tables, canopies for community events and a car lease for my community projects.”

Rep. Angel Demapan

“Funds from my office were spent mostly on salaries of staff and community contributions to events and activities as allowed under the Department of Finance’s policy based on the definition of public purpose. I directed all remaining funds to purchase supplies that were donated to the schools located in Precinct 1 to help students who were in need of school supplies. A portion of the funds were also directed to support the needs of the youth centers, the Veterans Cemetery, the Veterans Affairs Office and various sports clubs that represented the CNMI in regional and international competitions.”

Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero

“I spent it paying my two staffers and for a car lease and office operations, and also for funerals or assistance to people who have lost their loved ones, and also on canopies and water especially after Typhoon Soudelor hit the island. I provided water to the community during that time of need, and schools also for their supplies and other community needs.”

Rep. Antonio Sablan

“I spent it on office operations and paying my staff, for supplies, community events and schools, sports organizations and youth centers.”

Rep. John Paul Sablan

“I spent it on Ayuda [a human services advocacy group], community and school projects and four staffers.

Rep. Edwin Aldan

“I spent it on my four staffers and house rental here in Saipan, office operations and supplies and community events.”

Rep. Anthony Benavente

“I spent it on my office operations, for personnel, community projects like beautification projects including back hoe rentals, road project assistance and village and community projects.”

Rep. Roman Benavente

“I have two staffers, and everything else went to the needs of the schools in Precinct 1 including school supplies.”

Rep. Ralph Yumul

“I spent it on the community and school supplies for Garapan Elementary School, Oleai Elementary School and Marianas High School. Whenever I have surplus funds I give them to the schools.”

Rep. Edmund Villagomez

“Office operations and community stuff like schools, sports organizations and different nonprofit organizations as well as community projects and the Garapan Community Center. Everything else goes to the community.”

Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero

“I’m leasing a vehicle for my community workers and I have four community workers and one staffer. Part of my budget also goes to purchases of fuel for brush-cutters, riding mowers, machines and equipment and office supplies and school supplies and toiletries for schools. It helps the school a lot so whatever surplus I have I give it to the schools and to nonprofit organizations including beauty pageants and sports organizations, especially those that are competing and representing the CNMI in off-island events, and for funerals — tables, canopies and water.”

Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao

“I spent it on my two personnel and community projects and non-profit organizations like Karidat, Miss Stellar Marianas and Miss Teen and schools whether in my precinct or not.”

Rep. Vinnie Sablan

“I spent it on my office operations and to ensure that we plan our expenditures which include those requested by our constituents. We also lease a vehicle for my communtiy operations and I have two staffers. A lot goes to community projects.”

Rep. Edwin Propst

“A ping-pong table, cleaning and office supplies, an alarm system for the Koblerville Youth Center; an alarm system and tools for the Northern Marianas Trades Institute; dog food for the mayor’s dog shelter; two brush-cutters, one riding lawn mower for cleaning and maintenance of Precinct 1; contractual work for two full-time community workers to clean and maintain Precinct 1 and salary for one chief of staff. There’s also the Saipan Little League, purchase orders for school supplies for all public schools in Precinct 1 and various youth-related non-profit organizations.”

House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb

“Personnel, tables, assistance for funerals, water, community events and anniversaries, non-profit organizations requesting donations, schools requesting supplies and toiletries. We have a surplus so we helped fund our Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua in her travel to Japan to represent the CNMI in the Miss International pageant. Normally I direct my surplus funds to schools but this year I gave it to assist Peachy.”

Sen. Sixto Igisomar

“On staff and community projects and nonprofit organizations or government agencies that are in need of funds like the Office of the Veterans Affairs.”

Sen. Paul A. Manglona

“I spent it on my three staffers, office operations, subsistence allowances and community projects.”