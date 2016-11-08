DPS chief expects ‘more drugs in the streets’

DEPARTMENT of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero told the Saipan Chamber of Commerce on Thursday that DPS is in the process of beefing up its enforcement and community presence in anticipation of increased criminal activity due to the economic recovery that Saipan is experiencing.

“We anticipate the presence of more drugs on the streets with the increase of visitors, especially when the casino opens for business,” said Guerrero, the chamber’s guest speaker during its general membership meeting at the Hyatt’s SandCastle.

He said so far this year, DPS has made 113 arrests for crimes against property and 279 arrests for crimes against persons.

“Crime is expected to rise with the opening of the casino, and with more businesses coming into the island,” he said.

In 2015, he added, the DPS drug task force seized 2,000 grams of “ice” with a street value of over $800,000.

“These individuals [‘ice’ traffickers] as you have probably heard have been prosecuted in federal court.”

Guerrero also mentioned the opening of the Kagman police substation, and the plan to open similar substations in Koblerville and in San Roque.

“We just opened the Kagman substation a week ago, and that’s operational 24 hours a day. The reason is that the response time back there takes longer than anywhere else, so we need more police presence back there.

“Our intent is to have more officers in the streets as much as possible. A lot of burglaries are popping up, and as for our ice issue on island, we have beefed up our drug enforcement task force which comprises DPS, Customs and Corrections.”

Guerrero said DPS has also acquired new vehicles to put more patrols in the villages as well as safety and protective equipment and gear to safeguard the lives of the officers.

Chamber member Nola Hix asked if the Department of Corrections has “enough space” if the number of inmates and detainees increases.

Guerrero said Corrections can hold up to 600 individuals.

He added, “200 are being held there right now, but then again [it depends on] how quickly we bring people in and how many people are arrested. Keep in mind also that federal detainees are actually just detained at Corrections and shipped out to serve their time in federal prisons.”