Justice Department: Guam H-2B case ‘unlikely to succeed’

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The federal government opposes a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the Guam Contractors Association and several local businesses that are challenging the denial rate of H-2B petitions.

The U.S. Department of Justice calls the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction an “unprecedented request for relief” that is contrary to the public interest.

The contractors association and the local businesses that include 5M Construction, Inland Builders Corp., Landscape Management Systems Inc., Marianas Linen Supply Inc., Johndel International and Guam XRay are seeking an order requiring U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to grant their H-2B petitions immediately and extend labor certifications to such a time needed to provide relief for each plaintiff.

The Justice Department said the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their case, and they have failed to establish that any of USCIS’ denials were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise contrary to law.” Additionally the department contends that “neither the balance of the equities nor the public interest supports circumventing statutory and regulatory requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act in favor of an order requiring USCIS to approve hundreds of H-2B visa petitions.”

The contractors association and the companies have also asked the court for class-action certification so unnamed plaintiffs can benefit from the relief granted by the court. A class-action certification would provide other entities, such as the Office of the Governor, an avenue to submit their petitions to the court. The U.S. Department of Justice has opposed class certification, calling it “premature” and a motion to dismiss the lawsuit entirely will be filed in the coming weeks.