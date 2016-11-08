Tribune reporter wins Las Vegas Night grand prize

LONG-TIME island resident and Saipan Tribune reporter Ferdinand “Ferdie” de la Torre is the grand prize winner of this year’s Rotary Club Las Vegas Night.

The grand prize is $10,000 or a 2016 Mazda 3. His winning ticket number was #08572.

He told Variety that for more than a decade now, he has been supporting the annual Rotary fundraising event by buying tickets because of the club’s many community projects.

“This time I bought three booklets worth $60,” said de la Torre who has been a reporter on Saipan since Sept. 1993.

“I am thankful to God for this early Christmas blessing,” he added. “I’m still not sure whether to take the car or the money.”

The other prizes and their winners were:

• $3,000 cash, LD Pangelinan

• $2,000 cash, Amanda Ilagan

• $1,000 cash, Sadiri Martin

• $500 cash, Ruth Pangelinan

Ivan Ilmov the Rotary Club of Saipan president, expressed his appreciation to the island community for supporting Las Vegas Night for the last 44 years.

“We are so happy with the turnout and support from the community,” said Ilmov. “We now have a casino on island, but people are still coming out to support us.”

Ilmov thanked all Rotarians, Interact and Rotaract members as well as the other volunteers for ensuring the success of this year’s event.

He also expressed gratitude to Best Sunshine International which provided casino table dealers and Saipan World Resort, this year’s venue.

He said among the beneficiaries of Las Vegas Night are Kagman High School’s Million Dollar Scholar program, the free dictionary project for all third graders in private and public schools, and other community projects.

“All the money goes back to the community — none of it, not even a dime, will be staying in our account — everything goes back the community,” Ilmov said.