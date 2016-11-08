Over 4,000 cast early votes

AFTER six days of early voting, over 4,000 ballots have been cast, according to the Commonwealth Election Commission. The CNMI has over 17,000 registered voters.

Election commission administrative officer Kayla Igitol said as of Sunday, a total of 4,331 early votes had been cast.

There was a good turnout during the weekend as more people showed up to cast their ballots, Igitol said.

The total number of votes cast on Friday was 918 — 768 on Saipan, 81 on Tinian and 69 on Rota. On Saturday, the votes cast totaled 743 — 595 Saipan, 84 Tinian and 64 Rota. On Sunday, a total of 662 votes were cast — 565 Saipan, 39 Tinian and 43 Rota.

Variety also gathered that the “wrong ballots” were given to some voters during the early voting over the weekend.

At least five voters from Precinct 3 were handed ballots for a different precinct, but Igitol said they were able to replace those ballots with the correct ones.

“We corrected that already,” Igitol said.

On Sunday, Variety observed that before an election commission staffer handed a ballot to a voter, the staffer asked the voter in what precinct she or he was voting to make sure that the voter got the right ballot.

Today, Monday, is the last day of early voting. Tuesday is Election Day.

Among those who cast their votes on Friday were Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Sen. Justo Quitugua and his wife associate education commissioner Jackie Quitugua, Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero and his wife Mercedes Deleon Guerrero, the lt. governor’s chief of staff John Gonzales, Associate Justice Perry Inos, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion and IT&E marketing manager Hans Mickelson.