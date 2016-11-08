Saipan airport runway lights down, again

THE runway lights at Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport were down on early Friday morning, causing the delay of six flights.

A notice from Commonwealth Ports Authority acting executive director Christopher Tenorio stated: “This is to inform you that as of 12:10 [a.m., the] airport runway lights are completely out.”

He added, “Our electrician is out on the runway trying to find the cause of the outage.”

Tenorio’s notice was issued at 1:27 a.m. Friday.

At 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Tenorio notified stakeholders that “as of 2 p.m. the runway lights are all working…. With that being said, the runway lights are back to full operation.”

In a statement to Variety, he said the six flights that were delayed on Friday morning “did go through in the afternoon.”

He added, “The cause of the outage is still unknown. Once we get an official report from the electrician we will issue another statement.”

Tenorio said they are not trying to hide anything, and will reach out to the media as soon as information is made available.

The airport has had problems with its runway lights for over year now There were similar outages in August and September this year, causing flight delays which some officials say may hurt the islands’ recovering tourism industry.