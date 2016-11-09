CNMI Labor rules in favor of employer

THE local Department of Labor has determined that an employee failed to prove his claim that his employer agreed to provide free housing as part of their contractual employment agreement.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody entered a judgment in favor of Geotesting Inc. and ordered that any claims accruing prior to Jan. 2016 are barred as a matter of law by the applicable six-month statute of limitations.

The employee, Sofronio R. Tale Jr., filed a labor case against Geotesting Inc. on July 6, 2016 for breach of contract.

The complaint stated that the employer had breached its employment contract with the employee for three years by deducting $100 per month from his salary as payment for housing.

According to the employee, his employer was obligated to provide him with free housing.

The complainant worked for Geotesting Inc as a core and deep well drill operator from 1995 until 2009. He also worked for the employer on Guam in 2010 and 2012.

In 2013, he returned to the Philippines while the company petitioned him for a CW-1 permit, which was granted in 2014.

The employee re-entered the CNMI on May 10, 2014 and began working again for the company.

His complaint was based on a reference to free housing contained in the CW-1 petition filed by his employer in early 2014.

However, during the hearing conducted by Labor, the employer testified that it was a typo and that he never promised to provide the employee with free housing.

The employer also stated that it provided the employee with an apartment for $100 per month, plus the employee’s share of utilities.

The employer said the two-bedroom apartment rented for the complaining employee and his co-worker cost the company more than the amount charged to the two employees. The employer said it absorbed the extra costs and simply deducted $100 from each employee’s salary starting in May 2014.

According to Labor, the employee never approached the employer to complain about the deductions until the employee filed his complaint in July 2016.

The employee also admitted under oath that he never heard the employer promise free housing to him.

Cody said the employee failed to prove that his employer ever agreed orally or in writing to provide free housing as part of the employee’s employment during the period from 2014 through 2016.

Cody added that the evidence established that there was no contractual provision obligating the employer to provide free housing.