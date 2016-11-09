Governor to fill four vacant seats on utilities commission

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres said he will soon fill the four vacant seats of the Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission.

But he has yet to speak with Joseph Guerrero and Oscar Quitugua whose terms on CPUC have expired.

“I need to meet with them as they may want to continue,” Torres told Variety in an interview.

Under the law, the commission must have five members, but only three members have been appointed, and now there’s only one member left, Dave Guerrero, whose appointment will expire next year.

He has been performing the administrative duties of CPUC following the expiration of the terms of Joseph Guerrero and Oscar Quitugua on May 30.

The governor said he may soon announce his new appointees.

“I’ll be getting more nominees in the next few weeks. I am trying to move forward,” he added.