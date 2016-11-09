Guam is ready for Election Day

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam Election Commission has set up at election central, the University of Guam Calvo Field House, and anticipates smooth Election Day proceedings.

According to Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, the tabulation machines have all been fixed and are ready to go for Tuesday’s crush of activity.

She also issued a number of reminders for citizens to keep in mind as the last few deadlines approach.

According to Pangelinan, Monday was the final day for in-house voting. In-house voting is for residents of Guam who know they will not be on-island on Nov. 8 and for those professions that require constant diligence. Members of the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department and other emergency medical technicians and first-responders could also avail themselves of in-office voting Monday at the Guam Election Commission offices on the second floor of the GCIC building in Hagåtña.

Pangelinan said homebound voting will continue until Tuesday, but she added that those interested in homebound voting (for those individuals restricted to their homes or a hospital due to medical reasons) should call GEC’s office as soon as possible to schedule their homebound voting. Pangelinan said she was worried they might not be able to accommodate all the homebound voters if requests are put in late or all at once.

She also wanted people to know about curbside voting that will be available at the different precinct locations throughout the island during Tuesday’s election process. Pangelinan said people for whom walking is difficult could make use of curbside voting when they go to their respective precincts on Tuesday. All they need, she said, is a valid photo identification that they should present to precinct officials who will prepare the documents necessary for casting their votes.

During a routine tabulation machine check and GEC commission meeting held Monday, election commissioners discussed issues that still needed to be addressed and ran through potential trouble spots that might create problems come Tuesday.

The ballot tabulation machines were tested by technicians, and commissioners signed off on their operability. As of Sunday afternoon, all three machines were certified as operational.