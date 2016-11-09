Anti-skid project on Kagman Road begins

A $98,000 anti-skid application project on the slope of Kagman Road started Monday.

Funding came from Saipan Local Law 19-15 which appropriated a total $176,500 in bond interest earnings for various projects on Saipan.

Click to enlarge

Rep. Francis S. Taimanao authored the local law which was supported by Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero.

A minority bloc member, Deleon Guerrero said he worked cooperatively with Taimanao and other members of the leadership to ensure that the anti-skid and other projects for Kagman materialized.

He noted that S.L.L. 19-15 also funded the paving of various streets in Kagman.

“Since the 18th Legislature, my constituents in Precinct 5 have been asking us to address these road safety issues in the village,” he said.

“Even though I am a member of the House minority bloc, I finally made this happen after working closely with the leadership.”

Department of Public Works accountant George Sablan said funding for the project was appropriated just recently and the contract with Hawaiian Rock was signed in September.

DPW engineer Gani Salazar said the anti-skid project must be completed in 60 days.