Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 09 Nov 2016 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
‘The Clinch’ bags welterweight title in AOW 11

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, November 7, 2016-9:20:42A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Anti-skid project on Kagman Road begins

  • Print
08 Nov 2016
By Emmanuel T. Erediano - emmanuel@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A $98,000 anti-skid application project on the slope of Kagman Road started Monday.

Funding came from Saipan Local Law 19-15 which appropriated a total $176,500 in bond interest earnings for various projects on Saipan.

Click to enlarge
Hawaiian Rock workers clean the surface of Kagman Road as part of an anti-skid project, Monday. Photo by Emmanuel T. Erediano

Rep. Francis S. Taimanao authored the local law which was supported by Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero.

A minority bloc member, Deleon Guerrero said he worked cooperatively with Taimanao and other members of the leadership to ensure that the anti-skid and other projects for Kagman materialized.

He noted that S.L.L. 19-15 also funded the paving of various streets in Kagman.

“Since the 18th Legislature, my constituents in Precinct 5 have been asking us to address these road safety issues in the village,” he said.

“Even though I am a member of the House minority bloc, I finally made this happen after working closely with the leadership.”

Department of Public Works accountant George Sablan said funding for the project was appropriated just recently and the contract with Hawaiian Rock was signed in September.

DPW engineer Gani Salazar said the anti-skid project must be completed in 60 days.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.