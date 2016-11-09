Saipan mayor’s office, in partnership with Basula Produkto, to start removing junk cars

THE Saipan mayor’s office will start removing junk cars in villages this month, according to Henry Hofschneider, the special assistant to Mayor David M. Apatang.

He said abandoned vehicles have already been tagged by the zoning office and their owners are advised to call the Saipan mayor’s office to provide information about the location of these junk vehicles.

Hofschneider said the junk-car removal will be implemented in collaboration with a private recycling company, Basula Produkto Recycling, which signed a memorandum of agreement with the mayor’s office on Oct. 25.

The mayor’s office is mandated by 10 CMC § 3214 to help local private residents remove scrap metal from their property by using the office’s equipment to accomplish the task.

Hofschneider said they’ve gotten many requests from residents regarding the removal of junk cars and scrap metal from their property.

The mayor’s office recently acquired a boom truck that will be used for the removal operations.

In an earlier interview, Mayor Apatang said his office had asked the Department of Public Lands to help identify public property in Lower Base that could be used to store the collected junk cars.

The mayor’s office earlier partnered with FSM Recycling to remove abandoned vehicles, but there’s no more space for them at the recycling plant in Lower Base.

This time, Hofschneider said , Basula Producto Recycling will be assisting the mayor’s office in implementing the program.





“It will benefit Saipan,” he said, adding that Basula Produkto Recycling will pay all the expenses involved in removing the junk cars.

According to the memorandum of agreement, Basula Produkto Recycling must ensure it has capacity to receive and store junk cars and scrap metal in its yard in Lower Base without violating the terms and conditions of its scrap metal and junk car yard permit.

The mayor’s office “makes no assurance to [Basula] that [the Department of Public Works] may exempt [Basula] from paying the commercial tipping fee or that DPW may condition the authorization to exempt on the amount of debris or tonnage that [Basula] may haul to and dispose of at the designated dumping station, i.e., Lower Base transfer station or Marpi Landfill,” the agreement stated.

Basula “may refuse to accept delivery of junk cars or scrap metal from the mayor’ office if, in its sole opinion, it will be incapable of storing and processing such junk cars or scrap metal, or that it is a hazardous object that [Basula] is not permitted to store and process in its junk yard.”

Hofschneider said the mayor’s office will be responsible for picking up cars and scrap metal in the villages, and bringing them to the Basula junk yard.

Basula will not bill, charge a fee or demand payment from the mayor’s office for receiving and storing junk cars and scrap metal.

Additionally, Basula will not demand reimbursement for expenses it incurs for receiving, storing and processing junk cars and scrap metal from the mayor’s office.

The recycling plant, according to the agreement, will continue to receive and store junk cars that the mayor’s office delivers as long as it has the capability and capacity to do so.

Hofschneider said the mayor’s office is also allowed to remove junk cars from business establishments, but they have to charge a fee based on the rate set by private companies.