DFW director under investigation for missing coconut crabs

THE director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife is under investigation by the Office of Public Auditor because of four missing coconut crabs, according to Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Seman.

He said the Office of the Public Auditor is conducting an investigation of DFW Director Manny Pangelinan.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 11 live coconut crabs were confiscated from a person, but only seven have been accounted for, Seman said.

“OPA has not finalized its findings and my office has not received the official investigation report as of today,” Seman told Variety on Monday.

“However, the outcome of the OPA investigation will definitely point out all the negative findings, if any, and it will be DLNR’s responsibility to develop and implement a ‘Corrective Action Plan’ that is acceptable to OPA. We just need to allow OPA to complete its investigation,” Seman said.

Pangelinan had yet to respond to this reporter’s email for his side of the story.

He was off-island last week and returned on Monday, but he is still on leave from work.

Variety learned that 21 personnel have already resigned from the division because of Pangelinan.

One of them said he is a “rude supervisor who doesn’t know how to listen and doesn’t know how to accept mistakes.”

The former DFW employee added, “If you bite him, he will bite you more. The reason I resigned is because I could no longer tolerate his bad attitude and behavior toward us.”

A DFW employee said she cannot afford to resign because she needs her job, but she has to endure “harassment” from Pangelinan. She said she often ends up crying as she can’t fight back for fear of losing her job.

Another former employee said he filed a complaint with the Office of Personnel Manager but “nothing was done.”

Seman said there have been two written complaints against Pangelinan.

“Both complaints are based on the director’s abrasive management behavior toward the complainants. DLNR brought these complaints to the attention of OPA for guidance and corrective action. Because these were the first formal complaints against the director to be received, I was advised to conduct a formal meeting with the director. I was to inform him of such complaints and the need for him to improve his behavior, and not raise his voice with his subordinates,” Seman said.

He said he and Pangelinan had the opportunity to meet and since then, “the director has refrained from his previous behavior.”

Seman added, “DLNR will continue to monitor and address his behavior and treatment of his personnel and will definitely take corrective action immediately whenever needed.”

Governor to meet Pangelinan

Gov. Ralph Torres, in an interview on Monday, said Pangelinan called him Monday morning and asked for a meeting.

Torres said he will meet with the DFW director on Wednesday to hear his side and to “clarify the issue.”

The governor said the allegations are serious, but he will give Pangelinan an opportunity to clear his name.

“If there is action taken by OPA or another entity, then we must respect the process. But I need to talk to him and I need to see the allegations also.”

Torres said it is “alarming” if DFW personnel are resigning because of their director.

“That’s serious and I want to know why, but we should also give Manny the chance to answer those allegations,” the governor added.