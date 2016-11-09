BREAKING NEWS (10:57 p.m.): Tinian, Rota partial unofficial results
08 Nov 2016
Tinian Senate partial unofficial result (absentee ballots not included): Sen. Frank Borja, 454; Henry H. San Nicolas, 358
Rota Senate partial unofficial result (absentee ballots not included): George Hocog, 342; Sen. Paul Manglona, 310; Thomas Manglona, 192
Tinian House partial unofficial result (absentee ballots not included): Rep. Ed Aldan, 451; Diana Borja, 384
Rota House partial unofficial result (absentee ballots not included): Rep. Glenn Maratita, 497; Tricia Manglona, 335