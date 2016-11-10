Tinian residents focus on healthcare, jobs

TINIAN (Marianas Variety) — As the Tinian Dynasty Hotel and Casino gradually becomes overgrown with brush, its facilities decaying, most observers at the two political camps settled near the polling site at Tinian Elementary School Tuesday said job creation and better healthcare are the residents’ top priorities in choosing their elected officials.

While the island’s largest private sector employer recently closed, other major developments such as Bridge Investment Group’s planned $150 million Tinian Ocean View Resort and Alter City Group’s $1.7 billion Plumeria Golf and Casino Resort at Nasarino Beach, are ongoing and residents say jobs and a good hospital are needed now.

“Jobs. People want jobs and not just minimum wage jobs, jobs that are going to give them value for training, experience and hard work,” said Tinian Municipal Council candidate Phillip Mendiola-Long.

“When you meet people in their homes, you see the frustration. But then people have to vote based on how they will be able to put food on the table — there’s this divide between what is considered ‘old school politics’ or voting down the party line versus having larger expectations of our leaders,” he said.

Republican Rep. Edwin P. Aldan, who is seeking re-election, said he’s focused this time around on making sure Tinian receives its fair share of the resources for quality community programs and ensuring a better healthcare facility modeled after the Kagman Community Healthcare Center.

“I have been hearing a lot of our constituents that we need help to upgrade our hospital. It is one of the biggest challenges we have. I am going to make it a priority of mine to sit down and work with [the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.] to improve our healthcare services here,” said Aldan.

“We lost many of our longtime hospital staff to Saipan, and we need to bring them back to our community,” he noted.

Independent House candidate Diana Hocog Borja said she will focus on creating jobs and business opportunities in the local agriculture industry as Tinian is a farming and ranch community.

“As an educator, I worked myself up from librarian aide to vice principal, and I believe that when you are determined to get results, we can make that happen for our people,” she said.