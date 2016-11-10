Voting around the island

ON Tuesday morning at Dandan Middle School, many voters were seen waiting to exercise their constitutional right, but Assistant Attorney General James Zarones told Variety that the process was running smoothly.

“No abnormalities were observed,” he added.

He noted, however, that some supporters seemed to be violating the rule that mandates they maintain a proper distance from the polling centers.

But other than that observation, Zarones said, “there’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

Former Rep. Janet Maratita, an independent candidate in Precinct 1, said she was excited about the voter turnout.

“A lot of people are showing up to vote so we should thank them for taking the time to come out and letting their votes be counted,” she added.

“Let’s all make a difference — one vote can make a difference.”

Businessman Juan Sablan “Santiago” Tenorio said it was important to show support for U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan who is seeking a fifth term unopposed.

Asked why he is a very strong supporter of Kilili, Tenorio said the congressman is doing a lot for the commonwealth.

“He works on many federal programs, including for healthcare and education, that directly benefit the CNMI people. So I think Kilili should remain in the U.S. Congress.”

Rep. Angel Demapan, who topped the 2014 House election in Precinct 1, was also very happy with the voter turnout.

“This morning when the polls opened here in Dandan we had a very good number of vehicles going in,” said the Republican candidate.

“A lot of people are voting — a lot of people are exercising their right to vote which is good because this is what the democratic process is about.

“If we want to have a say in the direction that the commonwealth should take, this is the time — we must cast our votes. We are also hoping that the people showing up today are satisfied with the work of the Republican Party. We have seen a lot of progress recently that we have not seen for a long time, and my partners and I in the Republican Party are very proud of the work we have done. This election we talked a lot about results which show that we are working, and we’re hoping that people will see that and will vote to continue the progress.”

Precinct 3

At the Ada Gym, the Precinct 3A polling center, poll watchers told Variety that the election was running smoothly.

Precinct 3A comprises the Oleai/San Jose area.

Joe I. Itibus, a GOP House candidate for Precinct 3, expressed appreciation to his supporters.

“It is really positive this morning,” he said. “The process is peaceful, we are all members of the community here, and we are all waving and greeting each other.”

Precinct 5

In Precinct 5, supporters were on both sides of the road waving placards as motorists honked their horns.

At the polling center in the Kagman Elementary School cafeteria, poll volunteers were seen assisting voters, police officers were visible, and a poll observer from the CNMI Attorney General’s Office was also present.

Assistant AG Tom J. Schweiger, a poll observer, said things were running smoothly.

“We have had a steady flow of voters all morning, non-stop and no dead time. We opened at 7 a.m. and people have been coming in since then.”

He said there had been no untoward incidents. “Nothing at all. In fact, we don’t even have any challenged voters yet.”

Precinct 5 Rep. Larry Guerrero, an independent seeking re-election, said he was very comfortable with the election process.





“I know that the feds have appointed an assistant U.S. attorney [Garth Backe] to ensure that the process goes smoothly, and there are mechanisms to ensure that there’s no fraud in this election.”

He said he was satisfied with the election process and the extra accommodations provided to voters.

“The early voting — I really appreciate that. I am glad that they allowed seven days of early voting, and they also designated Election Day a holiday.”

He said he was also grateful to the election commission for allowing absentee voters to call and verify their residences so they would be allowed to cast their votes.

He said he had already voted. “Of course I voted for myself, but I also hope people are happy. Whoever wins, our commonwealth and people must be satisfied with the results of the elections.”

He added, “I also want to extend my appreciation to all the people of Precinct 5 that have given me their support and their vote of confidence so that I can represent them again in the 20th Legislature. I thank them very much from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my family, my wife, and my supporters, Si Yuus Maase.”

Former Sen. Ray Yumul, who is running against the Republican incumbent, Sixto Igisomar, told Variety in a separate interview that he was thankful for all the people who exercised their right to vote.

“I know that it is sometimes hard for them to come out and vote, but it’s a democratic process and exercising their right to speak out will help ensure good governance.”