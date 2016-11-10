Nothing wrong with offering rides to voters, says lawmaker

VICE Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero says it is permissible for a candidate to offer rides to his supporters that don’t have vehicles so they can cast their ballots at polling centers.

Deleon Guerrero said he himself has given rides to his supporters, adding, “this has been going on for years.”

“If they don’t have a ride they can’t vote,” he added.

Like Deleon Guerrero, former Rep. Mario Taitano thinks there’s nothing wrong if candidates pick up their supporters and transport them to polling centers.

He said even if they provide a ride they cannot compel the person to vote for a particular candidate.

But a voter, who declined to be identified, said there should be a policy against candidates offering voters a ride.

“It is unfair to other candidates who don’t have enough resources to transport their supporters,” she said.

Some candidates are not only offering rides to their supporters, they also offer the same service to other voters in their precinct.

She said it is the government that should instead provide such services to voters during elections.

At Dandan Elementary School, Juan “Shine” Tenorio believes that there’s nothing irregular about offering transportation to voters who don’t have a ride.

He said candidates may transport voters to polling centers, but “it doesn’t mean that they have secured their votes.”

Tenorio noted that the young generation is more “open minded” and usually vote according to their convictions.

He said most voters look at the public services the candidates can offer to the community.

But he said there are still people voting based on their “family ties.”

Juan Cuellar, a retired educator, agrees. He said it’s difficult for most local residents to turn their backs on family endorsements during an election year.

Family ties are important in small, close-knit communities, he added.

“But almost every year we have the same candidates,” he said, adding that Saipan should have more young candidates that have a “good education.”

Joshua Tanaka of As Lito, 74, arrived at 9 a.m. at Dandan Middle School to cast his vote.

“I know some of the candidates are qualified, but I do not know much about them,” he said.

“The people who are running usually have money,” he added.

But Tanaka also believes that most voters have become well-informed about their candidates and their records.

New voters, especially students who want to avail themselves of CNMI scholarship programs, have to vote in order to qualify for a scholarship award.

“It’s a requirement,” one of them said, adding that inclusion on the CNMI voters list shows that an applicant for a scholarship program is a legitimate resident of the commonwealth.

“So we can expect a big turnout among students who are beneficiaries of the scholarship programs in the CNMI,” he said.