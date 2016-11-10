First-time voters: More nervous than excited

NORTHERN Marianas College nursing students and friends Philip Alejo and Carl Pagcaliwagan were among the first-time voters who cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Alejo and Pagcaliwagan, both 18, are Precinct 3 voters.

They said they were more nervous than excited as they cast their ballots at Garapan Elementary School at 1 p.m.

Alejo said choosing the right candidates was a little stressful because he knows that his choices will affect him and his future and the CNMI community.

For the House of Representatives, Alejo picked two GOP candidates and four independents.





“I chose based on what I know that they did for the community. I don’t know them personally, but I know what they did and what they want to do for the community,” he added.

Pagcaliwagan, for his part, said he thought the voting process would take some time.

“But it was very quick, and it was pretty good,” he said.

His parents did not tell him who to vote for, but he said they encouraged him to exercise his right.

“I voted mostly for independents. I don’t know the candidates. I just saw their posters or sign boards and I heard also good things about some of them, so I just followed my gut feelings,” Pagcaliwagan said.