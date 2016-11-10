BREAKING NEWS (4:19 a.m.): Stunning victory for NMI Republicans

VOTERS on Tuesday gave a big thumbs-up to Republican candidates whose campaign was buoyed by the islands' improving economy under the GOP administration of Gov. Ralph Torres. Fifteen of the 20 House seats were won by the GOP. For the three open Senate seats, the GOP won two while its Rota candidate George Hocog is clinging to a six-vote lead against Independent Sen. Paul A. Manglona. Variety learned that there are about 800 absentee ballots sent to off-island Rota voters. Absentee ballots will be counted on Nov. 22. On Saipan, Republican Sen. Sixto Igisomar won by a landslide against former Sen. Ray Yumul while Republican Senate President Frank Borja easily defeated former Sen. Henry San Nicolas on Tinian. Judge Joseph Camacho was retained, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan ran unopposed while the incumbent Board of Education members on Saipan, Janice Tenorio and Marylou Ada, were re-elected. For the lone Rota BOE seat, Herman Atalig garnered 572 votes while his opponent Dexter Apatang received 387. For more details, go to https://www.votecnmi.gov.mp/2016-mid-term-election