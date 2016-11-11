GOP dominates NMI elections

BUOYED by the islands’ improving economy under a Republican administration, GOP candidates won 15 of the 20 seats in the House of Representative and at least two of three open Senate seats.

Saipan Republican Sen. Sixto Igisomar won in a landslide against independent former Sen. Ray Yumul while on Tinian, Republican Senate President Frank Borja easily defeated his independent opponent, Henry H. San Nicolas.

On Rota, Republican George Hocog leads independent Sen. Paul Manglona by six votes in a race that will be decided by the tabulation of absentee ballots on Nov. 2.

In the House races, Independent Rep. Edwin Propst topped the election in Precinct 1, but the other five seats were won by Republicans: Rep. Angel Demapan, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, former Rep. Janet Maratita and Veterans/Military Affairs director Gregorio Sablan.

Those who didn’t make it included independent Rep. Roman Benavente who finished seventh and Republican Rep. Antonio Sablan who was eighth.

In Precinct 2, Republican candidates Speaker Ralph Demapan and Rep. John Paul Sablan were re-elected.

In Precinct 3, considered the stronghold of the independents, Republican Ivan Blanco topped the race and only two independent candidates made it to the “magic six”: Reps. Blas Jonathan BJ Attao and Edmund Villagomez who were second and third.

They were followed by Republicans Frank Dela Cruz, Donald Barcinas and Joe Itibus who is 41 votes ahead of the seventh placer, independent Rep. Ralph Yumul.

The “shocker” was former Speaker Heinz S. Hofschneider’s eighth place finish in his old bailiwick. House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb, who was first elected in 2001, ended in ninth place.

In Precinct 4, independent Rep. Vinson Sablan and municipal councilwoman Alice Igitol of the GOP finished first and second, edging Republican House Floor Leader George Camacho who ended in third place.

In Precinct 5, the incumbents were re-elected: independent Larry Deleon Guerrero and Republican Antonio Agulto.

On Tinian and Rota, incumbent Republican Reps. Edwin Aldan and Glenn Maratita were also victorious.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan was unopposed while Joseph Camacho was retained as Superior Court associate judge.

Janice Tenorio and Marylou Ada were re-elected as Saipan members of the Board of Education while on Rota, Herman M. Atalig defeated Dexter Apatang for the island’s seat on BOE.

In a statement, Rep.-elect Ivan Blanco said: “I take this opportunity to thank the people of Precinct 3 for their enormous support for my campaign and my fellow Republican teammates. I am humbled and at the same time, anxious to get working on the issues that matter to our people in Precinct 3 and the CNMI as a whole. Thank you very much.”

Rep. Ed Propst said he never expected to finish first.

“I was as elated as I was surprised. We had a small committee and budget, but I feel our outreach helped us get the message out to voters, and that message is, ‘This government belongs to you. We work for you.’ On behalf of my family and committee, we extend our love and gratitude for the support we received along the way. The work continues, and I will continue to do our best to help our people. I wish all elected candidates the very best and want those who fell short this time around to know that I will share my seat with them and that my door is always open.”

Rep. Angel Demapan who placed second in Precinct 1 said:

“My family and I are truly humbled by the tremendous support and confidence from the people of Precinct 1. I will continue to honor the people’s mandate by striving to maintain a legislative track record that puts the welfare of our people above all else. I campaigned strongly on the need to stand up against federal overreach and to improve the quality of life for all who call the CNMI home; and this is what I intend to continue fighting for. And with the people’s mandate for a stronger Republican presence in the Legislature, I am excited about working with my returning and incoming party mates to continue delivering on the Republican promise for a brighter and more prosperous commonwealth.”

The GOP’s titular head, Gov. Ralph Torres, was pleased with the result of the elections.

“I would like to thank the people of the commonwealth for exercising their right to vote in yesterday’s election. I congratulate all of the winners and thank all the candidates for their commitment to civility and public service.

“The results are a testament to the strength of our growing economy and the hope people feel for our future. Two years ago, Governor Inos and I, along with the CNMI Republican candidates, brought the voters a vision for our islands and asked the people for their vote of confidence. Today we see that the confidence was not misplaced. Despite all the progress we have achieved together over the last two years, this administration remains committed to improving the lives of all of our people throughout our islands by increasing job opportunities, supporting our private sector, working toward increased wages, and caring for the most vulnerable among us. There is still much work to be done, and I look forward to working alongside all the members of the 20th CNMI legislature to see the bright vision we have for our Commonwealth become a reality,” the Governor said.

Former Sen. Pete Reyes, who campaigned for the GOP candidates, said he gives credit to “our candidates as they really worked hard, and they all deserved to win.”

He added, “This election result is also a good sign, a good indication for the upcoming general elections. It’s good that the people acknowledge the leadership of our governor and see that there is really progress in our economy. We should not take this for granted. A lot of progress been made during this administration. The economy has gone up, employment has increased and a lot of people got employed so this is good — it means that the people are satisfied with the administration and leadership of our governor.”

NMI Republican Party Chairman James Ada said he cannot thank enough the people who worked hard to help the GOP candidates achieve good results and these included former Sen. Pete Reyes, his wife Glenna Reyes, outgoing Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro “and the candidates themselves for working very hard and for going out of their way to reach the people.”

Commonwealth Election Commission board chair Frances Sablan said the turnout was more than 60 percent which is considered low as the turnouts of prior midterm elections were usually from 70 to 80 percent.

The commission has yet to count more than 900 absentee ballots. It mailed around 1,700 absentee ballots but only 984 were sent back.

Of the CNMI’s over 17,000 registered voters, 10,993 cast their ballots in this year’s elections of whom over 6,000 participated in the early voting process.

