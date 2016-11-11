CUC board sued for Ethics Code, Open Government Act violations

FORMER Commonwealth Utilities Corp. chief finance officer Matthew Yaquinto and former CUC public information officer Brad Ruszala on Wednesday sued the CUC board for violating the Open Government Act, the Government Ethics Code and the terms of the federal stipulated order.

Through their attorney, George Lloyd Hasselback, the plaintiffs filed their complaints against CUC board chairwoman Adelina C. Roberto, vice chairman Eric C. San Nicolas and board members Joseph T. Torres, Ignacio L. Perez and Albert A. Taitano.

In their complaint filed in Superior Court, Ruszala and Yaquinto, who was fired by the board in May, said the defendants have repeatedly violated the Open Government Act and the government’s Ethics Code “since the CUC board’s reinstatement.”

They said the board also breached its fiduciary duties by failing to ensure that the terms of the stipulated order have been complied with in a reasonable and timely manner.

According to the lawsuit, the CUC board improperly held closed-door meetings under the guise of executive sessions. In a January 2016 closed-door meeting, the plaintiffs stated, the board members discussed the elimination of Ruszala’s PIO position, a matter that should have been held in a public session, properly noticed for executive sessions and/or publicly disclosed after the CUC board arose from executive session. In a May 4, 2016 closed-door meeting, the board discussed petitions for rate-increases that also should have been held in a public session, the lawsuit stated.

It added that it was also during a closed-door meeting that the board discussed alterations in CUC policy concerning promissory notes.

The measure to authorize Tinian and Rota directors to approve promissory notes was pushed by San Nicolas who owed CUC $483.98 in utility bills.

The defendants have expended, and continue to expend public funds in violation of the Open Government Act and, consequently, in direct violation of their fiduciary duties to the people of the CNMI, the lawsuit said.

It likewise alleged that late last year, certain of the defendants “influenced and/or attempted to influence customer service employees to help certain CUC customers avoid late payments, reconnection and/or other charges based upon their personal relationships to those CUC customers.”

In violation of the federal stipulated order, the lawsuit stated, the CUC board failed to fill certain senior management positions in a reasonably timely manner; brought about arbitrary and capricious termination of individuals occupying certain senior management positions and the replacement of those individuals with persons in “acting” positions who do not meet the minimum qualifications of such senior management positions per the terms of the stipulated order; and failed to ensure that the water and wastewater services provided to the people of the CNMI are “self-funded” to the extent required by the stipulated order.