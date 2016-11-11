MVA eyes Garapan for its administrative center

MARIANAS Visitors Authority board member Jerry Tan says the MVA administrative center should be relocated to Garapan — specifically to the fire station there.

The relocation of MVA’s office is being discussed after MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion announced the termination in Jan. 2018 of the lease on their current San Jose office.

“I am not sure if the [current location of the fire station] is ideal for emergency purposes, and that’s something to look at,” Tan said, adding that the traffic situation in Garapan may delay the firefighters’ response time.

Tan said American Memorial Park, which is near the fire station, has not been utilized well either.

“We should see what else we can do there in terms of destination enhancement,” he said, adding that the park is in a strategic location but is “underutilized.”

Tan said if they could invest in the construction a new MVA building in Garapan they would never regret it.

Concepcion agreed that their new office should be located in the tourist district.

He said they’ve been collaborating with the Department of Public Lands and the Commonwealth Development Authority to identify public property in Garapan.

“There’s none in the prime tourist location,” he added.

Board vice chair Vince Calvo asked MVA management to present a list of possible new locations, and look for a potential relocation site among CDA’s properties and houses.

MVA board member Chris Nelson suggested the basketball court area near the Carolinian Affair Office in Garapan as a possible MVA office site.

Concepcion said they can also pursue the original plan which is to relocate their office to the CNMI Museum site in Garapan.

But he said they have not received a response from the museum board.

“The governor is aware of the situation,” he said, adding that perhaps the board has not been able to act on their request because the governor has yet to appoint a director.