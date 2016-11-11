Zoning Office to go after illegal conversion of permitted uses

SOME facilities permitted by the Saipan Zoning Office for specific uses have been “illegally” converted for other uses, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said on Wednesday.

Apartments permitted by the zoning office were converted into bed and breakfasts or mini-hotels, she added.

“Our enforcement [section] is aggressively pursuing these cases.”

The zoning office is in the process of confirming the status of six cases, Ogumoro said, adding that after finalizing the investigation, they will immediately issue notices of violation.

As of Wednesday, the enforcement section had identified 25 to 30 illegal conversions of permitted uses, she said.

“Those uses will be reviewed,” she said.

A permit will be issued for certain and specific uses if the facility is located within a zoning district, she added.

However, if the permit holder wants to convert it for other uses, he or she must apply for a new permit such as a conditional use permit at the zoning office.

A violator will be fined depending on the extent of the violation in addition to a $1,000 penalty every day until the violator complies with the law, Ogumoro said.

She urged permit holders who wish to convert the use of their facility to go through the proper permitting process.

She also asked community members to report to the zoning office any illegal conversion of permitted uses of rented apartments.

Complaints can be forwarded to staff@zoning.gov.mp or you may call the zoning office at 234-9661.

Ogumoro said they will not ask for the name of the complainant.

Based on initial investigations, she said most of the operators of the facilities that were illegally converted for other uses are not local residents.