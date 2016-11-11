US court tells lt. governor to answer MV Luta lawsuit

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog has been served with a federal summons in connection with the lawsuit filed against him and the other former partners of a Japanese investor.

The summons was issued by District Court for the NMI clerk of court Heather L. Kennedy on Oct. 28, and it gave Hocog 21 days to answer Takahisa Yamamoto’s lawsuit.

“If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” the summons stated.

“You also must file your answer or motion with the court.”

According to court documents, process server Rainaldo S. Agulto served the summons on Hocog at a residence in As Lito on Oct. 28 at 4:40 p.m.

Represented by attorney George Hasselback, Yamamoto sued Hocog and the businessman’s former Rota partners for breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment over the MV Luta.

Yamamoto said Hocog and the other defendants refused to pay back the $3.4 million he invested in the commercial vessel.

Yamamoto wants the MV Luta condemned to be sold to pay his demands, including interest and costs.

The ship remains in federal custody.