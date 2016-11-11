Guam incumbents dislodged by newcomers

HAGÅTÑA — Seven incumbent senators have been dislodged by political newcomers in Tuesday’s elections that saw a purge of old-timers at the Guam legislature amid a growing community activism against unpopular legislative decisions.

While indicative of the electorate’s desire to see a new breed of leaders, initial results of the legislative race are nuanced by a lack of consistency in the voters’ decisions as to which senators to let go and whom to keep, vis-à-vis their votes and actions in the 33rd Legislature.

Democrat Sen. Frank. Aguon Jr., an eight-termer at the legislature, topped the race; while two-term Republican Sen. Brant McCreadie ranked 30th and came in as the tail ender.

At least two senators, Dennis Rodriguez (D) and Tommy Morison (R), who voted against the repeal of the controversial pay raises for senators and other government officials, managed to survive the sweep.

“Pay raises were a tangent, not a core issue in the election,” said Ron McNinch, University of Guam associate professor.

Other incumbents lucky enough to keep their seats were Sens. Michael San Nicolas (D), Benjamin Cruz (D), Tom Ada (D), Jim Espaldon (R), and Mary Torres (R). They will be joined by newcomers Therese Terlaje, Telena Nelson, Wil Castro, Regine Biscoe Lee, Louise Muna, Fernando Estevez and Joe San Agustin.

Terlaje, legal counsel of the legislature and longtime partner of the late Sen. Ben Pangelinan, ranked third in the race.

On their way out

“As the 34th Legislature assembles, I am humbly reminded of a truly great privilege. As elected officials, we are placed in office by the votes of the people we serve to be good stewards for our island,” said Speaker Judi Won Pat, who ranked No. 20, joining the pack of incumbents who won’t be returning to the session hall.

“There is a new spirit of resolve on our island and, despite the new direction I will take, I am excited about the change. We will move into the 34th Guam Legislature with hope and a new, bright vision for our island,” Won Pat said in a statement.

Unless the Guam Election Commission’s planned recount shows a significant change in numbers, Sen. Tina Muna Barnes might also be on her way out. She lost the 15th spot to Joe San Agustin by a margin of 42 votes.

Other incumbents who lost their reelection bids were Democrats Nerissa Underwood and Rory Respicio and Republicans Tony Ada and Frank Blas.

So what bumped them off?

“For the three Republicans, they were likely affected by a number of fairly apparent concerns,” McNinch said. “For example, Blas championed the litigation bill that affected the Catholic Church. Tony Ada had several factors that limited his campaign capacity. McCreadie was off island for personal reasons much of the campaign season and proposed a late bond bill that was not taken well.”

On the Democratic side, McNinch said, Respicio, as the banner bearer for the majority, bore the brunt of much of the Democratic majority criticism. Barnes championed marijuana for the sick and was bogged down in a bureaucratic jungle for two years, largely of her own making.

“That leaves Won Pat and Underwood,” McNinch said. “In the last 20 years, I have seen three speakers lose in the general election, Don Parkinson in 1996, Ben Pangelinan in 2004 and this year with the 2016 election.”

All three cases fit a model and type, McNinch said. Won Pat and Underwood both figured in the controversy over the firing on Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

The fate of Won Pat and Underwood also reflects the results of the Education Board election.

“Peter Alexis Ada, the top defender of Jon Fernandez received 17,626 vote and Ken Chargualaf, Fernandez’ major critic received just 11, 251 votes,” McNinch said.

“This says a lot about public sentiment in this election. In general, it was unfair to the legislature that the school board started this fire a month before the election. But for some odd reason, the senators let it burn. They should have put it out right away and demanded openly the contract-based process be followed. Instead, just hours before the election, major news stories ran that a major hearing would be held on Jon Fernandez on Nov. 21. And the legislature had to live with their house burning down. A simple lid on this minor political stove fire could have worked,” he added.

Congressional race

This year’s race for Congress proved the toughest one for Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo, who beat her challenger, former Gov. Felix Camacho, by more than 3,000 votes.

“As I’ve said before, we worked well together when I was governor. I encourage her to focus on the critical issues, the perennial issues that continue unresolved. And I certainly will be more actively engaged in what happens in Washington as we move into the active buildup stage of the marine relocation,” Camacho said.





This was the smallest margin of victory Bordallo has gained since her first term in Congress in 2003. She is entering her ninth term.

“The 2016 Guam elections were memorable and full of surprises,” McNinch said. “There are seven (possibly six) new faces in the legislature and four are women regardless of the recount. This was a sweeping change-type election that can readily be tracked back to a number of factors.”

Activism

The purge at the legislature may also be attributed to an increased public engagement in discussions on social media.

The Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, for example, launched an aggressive campaign against those who endorse borrowing.

“Right now, there is $600 million in borrowing bills on the floor of the legislature. And if we elect the same people we have been electing, guess what they are going to say — ‘let’s pass the borrowing bills,’” said Ken Leon Guerrero, spokesman for the group.

He also emphasized the need to break the paradigm and shift voter consciousness. “We need new ideas. We need people who bring creative solutions to the problems that we have.”

After the election, the Guam Citizens for Public Accountability plans to look at other areas where it could influence public policy. Potential areas include education, mass transportation, and of course, economic development. “That is where I see the [group] coming out after the elections — identifying problems that we are faced with as an island and then getting the community together to bring about discussion and change,” he said.