Trump heads for White House after stunning defeat of Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Republican Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s presidential election, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.

A wealthy real estate developer and former reality TV host, Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the White House race against Clinton, the Democratic candidate whose gold-plated establishment resume included stints as a first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

Democratic President Barack Obama, who campaigned hard against Trump, telephoned the Republican “to congratulate him on his victory” and invited him to the White House for a meeting on Thursday, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. Obama will make a statement later on Wednesday about the election, the White House said.

“Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the President identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the President-elect is the next step,” the White House said.

Worried that a Trump victory could cause economic and global uncertainty, investors were in full flight from risky assets.

The U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and world stocks fell on Wednesday, but fears of the kind of shock that wiped trillions of dollars off global markets after Britain’s “Brexit” vote in June have failed to materialize so far.

Trump collected enough of the 270 state-by-state electoral votes needed to win a four-year term that starts on Jan. 20, taking battleground states where presidential elections are traditionally decided, U.S. television networks projected.

He appeared with his family before cheering supporters in a New York hotel ballroom, saying it was time to heal the divisions caused by the campaign and find common ground after a campaign that exposed deep differences among Americans.

“It is time for us to come together as one united people,” Trump said. “I will be president for all Americans.”

He said he had received a call from Clinton to congratulate him on the win and praised her for her service and for a hard-fought campaign.

His comments were an abrupt departure from his campaign trail rhetoric in which he repeatedly slammed Clinton as “crooked” amid supporters’ chants of “lock her up.”

Republicans also kept control of the U.S. Congress. Television networks projected the party would retain majorities in both the 100-seat Senate and the House of Representatives, where all 435 seats were up for grabs.

At Clinton’s election event a mile away from Trump’s victory party, an electric atmosphere among supporters expecting to see her become America’s first woman president dissipated.

Clinton did not immediately make a concession speech, instead sending campaign chairman John Podesta out to tell her supporters to go home. “We’re not going to have anything more to say tonight,” he said. Clinton was expected to speak on Wednesday morning, an aide said.

Prevailing in a cliffhanger race that opinion polls had clearly forecast as favoring a Clinton victory, Trump won avid support among a core base of white, non-college educated workers with his promise to be the “greatest jobs president that God ever created.”

In his victory speech, he said he had a great economic plan, would embark on a project to rebuild American infrastructure and would double U.S. economic growth.

His win raises a host of questions for the United States at home and abroad. He campaigned on a pledge to take the country on a more isolationist, protectionist “America First” path. He has vowed to impose a 35 percent tariff on goods exported to the United States by U.S. companies that went abroad.

Trump, who at 70 will be the oldest first-term U.S. president, came out on top after a bitter and divisive campaign that focused largely on the character of the candidates and whether they could be trusted to serve as the country’s 45th president.

The presidency will be Trump’s first elected office, and it remains to be seen how he will work with Congress. During the campaign Trump was the target of sharp disapproval, not just from Democrats but from many in his own party.

From the NMI governor

In a statement emailed to variety, Gov. Ralph Torres said:

“I congratulate Donald Trump for becoming the next president of the United States. I also want to extend my sincerest appreciation to Secretary Hillary Clinton and her supporters for being active participants in our democratic process. There is no doubt that this year’s presidential election in the states was stressful, frustrating, and even strange. I pray that our country reunite for a smooth transition of power between administrations. But it’s important to note that our democratic process allows for us as citizens and as a U.S. commonwealth to write our own stories of success.

“Here at home, we have to continue the work of creating a better standard of living for everyone who calls these islands home. I will continue to work with the people you elected this year to ensure our economy continues to grow, so that we can address the issues that matter the most to you. That includes creating more jobs for our people, meeting the needs of our retirees, improving our health care, and providing more to our students for their futures.

“As a co-chair on the Republican Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee, I personally advocated to Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee for the creation of a commonwealth and territories advisory committee that will provide us with a direct link to the White House. That decision has always been with the CNMI’s best interests at heart. I will personally make sure our people have a voice on the national table so that we can continue to raise the standard of living here for everyone.”