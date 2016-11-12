New PSS chief: Cynthia Deleon Guerrero

CYNTHIA Deleon Guerrero, the Public School System’s director of human resources, is now the new education commissioner and will officially assume the post vacated by Dr. Rita A. Sablan on Nov. 20.

Board of Education Chairman Herman T. Guerrero announced the selection of Deleon Guerrero to the PSS management team on Thursday morning.





Associate Commissioner for Administration Glenn Muna, one of the three applicants for the position, will remain acting commissioner until Deleon Guerrero’s contract is signed.

The other applicant for the position was Dr. Ignacia Demapan, principal of Kagman Elementary School.

In an interview, Deleon Guerrero said she received the notification of her selection by the board on Wednesday.

“I am very happy as an educator for more than 30 years,” she said.

She has served in various capacities at PSS and Northern Marianas College, Deleon Guerrero said, adding that education is “my life.”

She said she was selected through a process which she and the other applicants respected.

“I definitely understand the procedure involved, after all I do work with HR so I am very much aware of the board’s hiring process.”

Under her leadership, Deleon Guerrero said PSS will continue to focus on its identified priorities.

“I support that — I’ve been a member of the leadership team in the system for the past three years,” she said.

“We’re going to move forward and continue that momentum.”

Deleon Guerrero said the involvement of parents should also be given importance.

“We want to be able to hear from our parents and various stakeholders.”

Asked if she has new programs for PSS, Deleon Guerrero said there will be consultations among the leadership team and the other stakeholders, including school principals and members of the community.

“It’s the entire community and those at PSS coming together and presenting recommendations to the board — it’s not Cynthia only,” she said.

Immediately after BOE Chairman Guerrero announced her selection, Deleon Guerrero met with the management team of PSS which included Muna, chief financial officer Derek Sasamoto, associate commissioner for accountablity, research and evaluation Lynette Villagomez, federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh, associate commissioner for instructional services Jackie Quitugua, human resource office assistant director Lucretia Borja and associate commissioner for student and support services Yvonne R. Pangelinan.

Asked to comment on the selection of the new commissioner, Muna said he expects her “to be transparent and very supportive of the schools and of the staff. I am also hoping the new commissioner will reach out to the parents and get them involved.”

He said BOE has made its decision, and they should abide by it.

“I’m going to focus on my program, the administrative services, and I will continue to work hard for the school system and the kids.”

Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School principal James Sablan said he expects the new commissioner to continue improving PSS for the benefit of students, teachers and the community.

“We will work hand in hand with her and we will continue to do our very best,” he said. “Congratulations to her.”

Asked if he was satisfied with the BOE decision, Sablan said: “Yes, we have to respect the selection process.”

Deleon Guerrero, who is also a current member of the NMC Board of Regents, said she cannot comment yet about her position at the college.

From June 2012 to November 2013, Deleon Guerrero was a member of the instructional faculty at NMC’s School of Education.

She was also director of admission and records, adjunct faculty member for the school of education, dean of academic programs and services, director of the School of Education and director of admissions and records from Oct. 2007 to July 2009.

At PSS, Deleon Guerrero has been vice principal for discipline and curriculum and instruction, school counselor II and classroom teacher II in concurrent positions and duties from Aug. 2003 to Nov. 2005.

She is a part-time instructor and program coordinator as well as interim registrar/administrative officer at NMC.

She received an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and early childhood education and graduated cum laude from NMC in 1998.

She also has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from NMC and an M.Ed in international teaching from Framingham State College.

She first started as a teacher assistant in the Head Start program before becoming an institutional researcher I.

She has obtained various certifications and completed many training programs here and abroad.