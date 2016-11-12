HPO to look into human remains policy

THE Historic Preservation Office review board has decided to revisit HPO’s policy on the treatment of human remains.

The annual Board meeting was held on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the manamko’ center’s conference room.

Present were Dr. Hiroyasu Kurashina, Dr. Elizabeth Rechebei, board chair Pedro Duenas Jr., Fr. Francis Hezel, new board member Eugenio L. Villagomez, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter, HPO Director Merlie Kani, staff archaeologist James Pruit and staffers.

In 1999, after holding public hearings on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, HPO’s treatment of human remains policy was drafted and approved by the board.

The policy aims to ensure that human remains, regardless of ethnic affiliation, are protected from disturbance whenever practical and afforded respectful treatment under all circumstances.





HPO also recognized that in some sites, preservation for some classes of remains is not always possible or desirable, and that ultimate disposition will be determined based on priorities established for a particular class of remains.

HPO recognizes four classes of human remains: 1) Ancient Chamorro, 2) Pre-World War II Historic, 3) World War II; and 4) Modern.

HPO also places priority on the repatriation of indigenous human remains held in museum and private collections around the world.

At the recently held HPO review board meeting, DCCA Secretary Robert Hunter said “they approved the revisiting of the policy, a suggestion for amendments to the policy, and…the policy’s inclusion into the regulations.”

He added, “The review of this particular policy is one part of a complete review of HPO’s policies, regulations and Public Law 3-39. This review is one of the HPO projects required by the National Park Service.”





HPO is one of the divisions of DCCA.

HPO board member Dr. Elizabeth Rechebei said they want the policy to be a regulation.

It will have more enforcement capability as a regulation,” she added. “Of course, the public has to comment first.”

According to Rechebei, HPO is “looking at the entire…regulations — all the procedures, forms. They are looking at the big picture so that they can come up with a very comprehensive law and regulations.”

During the meeting last week, the HPO board members also met with the representatives of Saipan Adventure Tours regarding its zipline project, and Alter City Group which is proposing to build a hotel-casino on Tinian.