Man sues Mobil for not hiring him

NICOLAS Guy Pohl filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mobil Oil Marianas Inc. and five unnamed officials.

In his complaint, Pohl alleges that Mobil discriminated against him based on his race and national origin in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Pohl is seeking damages and is demanding a jury trial.

In his complaint, he accused Mobil of engaging in unlawful employment practices in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it favored employees who were not Caucasians or Americans.

Pohl, an American Caucasian, said Mobil did not hire him for the position of field engineering technician, but instead hired a non-Caucasian, non-American for the job.

He said Mobil falsely certified that there was no qualified U.S. citizen available to take the advertised position for field engineering technician.

According to Pohl, Mobil subjected him to unwelcome discrimination based on his race and national origin.

He said Mobil “knew or should have known of the discrimination in question and failed to take prompt remedial action.”

He said he was deprived of equal employment opportunities because of his race and national origin.

Pohl said the unlawful practices were intentional, and were done with malicious or with reckless indifference to his federally protected rights that justifies an award of punitive damages.

His lawsuit stated that as a result of Mobil’s discrimination, he suffered damages including but not limited to emotional distress, loss of pay, benefits and other economic losses. He said he should receive other compensatory damages.

He asked the federal court to order Mobil to provide him appropriate back-pay with prejudgment interest, front-pay in amounts to be determined at trial, and other affirmative relief necessary “to eradicate the effects of Mobil’s unlawful employment practices.”

Pohl is also seeking compensation for future non-pecuniary losses resulting from unlawful practices, including but not limited to emotional distress as well as damages to be determined at trial, and special and compensatory damages according to proof.

In addition, he is seeking reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of suit incurred, punitive damages and other relief the court may deemed proper.

Pohl is represented by attorney Colin M. Thompson.