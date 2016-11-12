House minority bloc hopes absentee votes will change some election results

HOUSE minority bloc member Blas Jonathan “BJ” Attao said they are still hoping that absentee votes can help fellow independent Reps. Ralph Yumul of Precinct 3 and Roman Benavente of Precinct 1.

Republican candidate Joe Itibus is 41 votes ahead of Yumul while Republican Gregorio Sablan leads Benavente by 67 votes.

On Nov. 22, the Commonwealth Election Commission will tabulate over 900 absentee ballots.

Based on the results so far, the GOP candidates have won 15 of the 20 House seats and three of the open Senate seats although on Rota, independent Sen. Paul Manglona is only six votes behind Republican George Hocog.

Attao said he and the other re-elected House minority bloc members will meet and revisit the pointers that they have been using as a guideline in coming up with legislation that will be beneficial to the people of the commonwealth.

At the same time, he said he would “like to thank the people for exercising their right to vote and for giving me and my colleagues their trust and confidence for the second time. Now that there’s only five of us, we will sit down and see what direction we will take for the 20th Legislature. We will continue to fight for legislation that we think will be beneficial to the people, and we will not stop doing what we think is right for our people.”

Re-elected Republican Sen. Sixto Igisomar said the overwhelming vote of confidence that the people gave him is very humbling.

“It is with grateful hearts that my wife Catherine and I and our families wish to extend our sincere appreciation for all the love and support you have extended to us during this journey. Rest assured, I will strive daily to uphold the responsibilities that come with this office for the betterment of our great commonwealth,” Igisomar said.