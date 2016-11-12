Tropical disturbances in the region; scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected

(NWS) — The National Weather Service Forecast Office, Tiyan, Guam, issued a special weather statement for Tropical Depression 27W, which has formed well north of Pohnpei.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression 27W was located 16.7 degrees north latitude and 157.1 east longitude, about 855 miles east-northeast of Guam with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

There is no direct impact expected at this time from Tropical Depression 27W. Based on the NWS current forecast, it will continue west-northwest with little or gradual development the next few days as it passes near or over the far northern islands of the CNMI.

NWS is also monitoring three additional disturbances in the region that are not forecast to have significant development at this time. A circulation north of Chuuk will approach the Marianas by Friday. For now, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with moderate northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected this Veterans Day. A circulation nearby Koror and Yap will remain in the area a few more days. A circulation near the Marshall Islands will head westward, bringing showers to the northern Micronesia Islands.

A high surf advisory remained in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet on north facing reefs was to decrease to between 5 and 7 feet by Thursday night. Avoid venturing near exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing north, as rip currents will be life threatening.

Although the weather has been fairly calm and significant development of these disturbances is not expected, residents and visitors are advised to maintain a close watch for any changes in forecast track and weather conditions. The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the public that care and caution must be exercised if planning any outdoor activities through tomorrow.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

• http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

• https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/?fref=ts

• https://www.facebook.com/Guam-Homeland-SecurityOffice-of-Civil-Defense-178975602144519/