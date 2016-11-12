Demapan, Propst hopeful that governor’s ties with Trump will benefit NMI

RE-ELECTED Precinct 1 Reps. Angel Demapan and Edwin Propst are hopeful that Republican Gov. Ralph Torres’s ties with President-elect Donald Trump will help the CNMI as it deals with some of the critical issues it is facing right now.

Demapan, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs and a member of the CNMI’s 902 team, said:

“We’re very hopeful, especially given that the governor was appointed by Mr. Trump during the campaign period and Governor Torres and Governor Calvo [of Guam] co-chaired [Trump’s] Asia Pacific American group. We’re hoping that this will be the beginning of a relationship that will benefit the commonwealth.”

Demapan added, “It’s still very early, and we don’t know what direction the Trump administration is going to take in terms of policies related to the commonwealth. But we’re hopeful since there has been an interaction between the president-elect and Governor Torres.”

Propst, who supported “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidacy, said Trump “has this character of changing his mind very often” but he hopes things will work out in favor of the CNMI.

“The governor has been pushing for Trump. Now he is the president, and you know how things work in politics. It could still possibly work, but again Trump is very temperamental and volatile and can go in whatever direction, but the governor has already established ties with him. I’m praying that it works in our favor and the CNMI is granted some flexibility. Especially with our CW and other critical issues that we’ve been facing for so long. So it’s important to maintain those ties and get the very best that we can get for the commonwealth.”

In related news

Demapan said he will continue to advocate for the best interests of the commonwealth, especially when it comes to federal policy issues.

“I will maintain my position as an adamant defender and advocate of the commonwealth’s rights. A lot of our people have concerns about certain federal policies that range from militarization to employment and immigration. I will continue to take positions and continue to advocate for the best interests of the commonwealth. Now that the leadership of the Republican majority will continue in the Legislature and with Governor Torres’s administration, I think we are in a good position to continue working and requesting that which we believe is best for the commonwealth in terms of federal policy.”

Demapan said the CNMI 902 team is expected to review a final draft report by the end of November before it is submitted to President Obama in December. Obama’s term ends on Jan. 20, 2017.