Fate of CW program, tourist parole worries Kilili

THE fate of the CW program and the parole for tourists from China and Russia may be uncertain under a Trump administration, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said on Thursday.

Those are the issues that he thinks Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres should be concerned about, Kilili told reporters in a press conference at his Susupe office.

“Would he listen to our governor? Or to the ultra-conservatives [in the U.S. Congress] who won’t allow a compromise?” said Kilili who supported the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Torres, in a separate statement, said as co-chair of the Republican Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee, “I personally advocated to Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee for the creation of a commonwealth and territories advisory committee that will appoint a direct link to the White House.”

He added, “That decision has always been with the CNMI’s best interests at heart. I will personally make sure our people have a voice at the national table so that we can continue to raise the standard of living here for everyone.”

According to Kilili, aside from Trump’s desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act that the congressman said helps the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and Kagman Community Health Center, the president-elect’s policy on immigration also concerns him.

“Trump wants to close borders and he wants to get rid of the Obama administration’s executive actions. But Obama executive actions are keeping caregivers here for our manamko’ and Obama executive actions are giving parole to Chinese tourists.”

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the parole that since 2009 has allowed tourists from China and Russia to visit the CNMI without a U.S. visa.

“If the Trump administration does away with parole, there goes half of our tourist industry,” Kilili added.

He is also concerned about the CW program.

“The Obama administration kept the cap high, so we had a lot of foreign workers. Trump promised to protect American jobs and keep out foreigner competition. Will Trump agree to a different policy for the Marianas? I don’t know. I can’t say right now,” he said.

It was the Obama administration that slashed the CW cap from 22,416 in fiscal year 2012 to 15,000 in FY 2013. The cap is now down to 12,998.

“What I do know is that [I] am willing to work with the new administration,” Kilili said. “And my sincere hope is that President Trump will temper some of the tough statements he made in the campaign.”

Kilili also hopes Trump will surround himself with people who have experience in running the government.

“I’d like to very much to learn first what Trump’s agenda is going to be. We have to see his true position on immigration. Is he really going to stop competition and bring jobs back to U.S. so that those products that America makes will no longer be made by foreign workers?”

Kilili also expressed the hope that Torres, who recently had 902 discussions with the Obama administration, can use his relationship with Trump and get things done. “That will be great,” Kilili said as he congratulated Trump and his running mate, Vice-President Elect Mike Pence.

“In America the people choose their leaders. That is one of the things that makes America great. Yesterday the people spoke and chose Mr. Trump. And we must all respect that decision,” he said.

“I also want to congratulate all those in the Marianas who supported Mr. Trump for president, including Gov. Ralph Torres and all the Republican delegates the governor led to the convention in Cleveland to vote for Mr. Trump.

“Of course, I was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia and backed Hillary Clinton. In part, I supported her because she wanted to increase Medicaid funding for the Marianas. Her platform also called for people in the Marianas to be able to vote for president, which the Republican platform did not have. So, we will have to put that dream aside for now.

“Even though my candidate lost this election, the people of the Marianas voted to send me back to Washington to work for them. I am very grateful, very humbled. It makes me determined to work harder than ever for the people of the Marianas. And I think there will be lots of work to do,” he added.

An Independent, Kilili ran unopposed. His fifth term in the U.S. Congress begins in Jan. 2017.