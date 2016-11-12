Michael Evangelista is NMC board’s new chairman

THE Board of Regents of Northern Marianas College has elected Michael N. Evangelista as its new chairman, succeeding Frank Rabauliman who resigned last month.

In a special meeting presided over by Regent Michaela U. Sanchez on Thursday afternoon, the board also adopted a conflict-of-interest policy.

Regent Irene Torres nominated Evangelista who was then elected unanimously by all regents present — Sanchez, Torres and Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.

In an interview, Evangelista said, “We’re all volunteers, and I like what we have right now,” referring to the board’s composition.

He said the nominating committee is now in the process of getting the names of possible board members which will be submitted to Gov. Ralph Torres.

He said they are expecting to have a list of names by Nov. 15.

As board chairman, Evangelista said one of his priorities is maintaining the college’s accreditation.

He said a team from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, also known as WASC Senior, will visit the college on Dec. 1 and 2 to conduct a review.

“We want to make sure we are ready for the commission. We feel very strongly that we have been making the changes that WASC recommended,” he said, adding that the college is now in compliance with many of the requirements set by the commission.

Evangelista said he wants to make NMC more accessible to residents of Tinian and Rota.

While the college has a campus on both islands, they don’t have enough instructors there, he said.

“So we are looking into long-distance learning,” he said, adding that it is important for the residents Tinian and Rota to have access to a college education.

Evangelista said he “wants to make sure that everybody at NMC is working as a team.”

He said he will help build “an environment that will allow management, faculty and other stakeholders to work together.”

There will be constant consultations among the college stakeholders, the board and the management team, he added.

“That’s my objective — a good working relationship.”