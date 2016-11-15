Senator Palacios hopes Trump will address NMI issues

SENATE Vice President Arnold Palacios, a member of the CNMI’s 902 team, said he is hopeful that the concerns of the Northern Marianas and the other territories will be addressed by the incoming Republican administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Palacios, in an interview on Friday, said the CNMI is not asking for “special benefits,” but just wants to make sure that commonwealth issues are taken into consideration by the U.S. government.

“So I am hopeful about the Trump administration. But as Rep. Angel [Demapan] said, we have to make sure we articulate our needs and desires as U.S. citizens in the Marianas. We are hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will look into our concerns,” Palacios said.

“In our 902 talks [with President Obama’s representatives] we raised labor and immigration issues as well as the military buildup proposal. I am hopeful. That’s all we can do right now. Work hard and communicate and articulate our needs and desires on these far away islands.”

Palacios, at the same time, commended his fellow Republicans for dominating the recently held CNMI midterm elections.

“And I join my Republican colleagues in thanking the people for supporting the GOP. All the candidates worked very hard, and there are a lot of new faces. I was confident that they would do well in the election as I saw their hard work, as well as that of their families. It was a testament to hard work.”