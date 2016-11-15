Greg ‘Tame’ Sablan says he’ll help struggling veterans

THE executive officer of the CNMI Military and Veterans Affairs Office, Gregorio “Tame” M. Sablan Jr., who has been elected to the House of Representatives, said he will try to find funding to help struggling veterans and their families.

Sablan, in an interview on Friday, said his priority as an incoming member of the Legislature is to help the veterans affairs office so it can assist veterans.

“There are veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, for example, but we cannot help them all because of lack of funding, so that will be my priority once I am there [in the Legislature]: to seek funding to assist them get medical help and counseling, as well as their families. The families understand what our veterans are going through.

“So I will create programs that will assist them or provide counseling or put them in facilities that serve our veterans. There’s a huge number of them, and our facility is too small for them.

We need to upgrade it to the federal level,” Sablan said.

At the same time he thanked the voters of Precinct 1 for giving him their vote of confidence and the chance to serve the people.

“I look forward to taking office and trying to do what I can to come up with programs that will benefit our people,” he said.

He did not say how such programs will be funded.