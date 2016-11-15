Marianas Variety

Frank Dela Cruz to prioritize housing assistance

14 Nov 2016
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

REPRESENTATIVE-ELECT  Frank Dela Cruz of Precinct 2 said among the bills he will introduce in the incoming Legislature is a measure to provide housing assistance to families displaced by Typhoon Soudelor last year.

“A lot of them still don’t have homes after Soudelor, and that is my priority — to provide permanent housing for them,” Dela Cruz said.Frank Dela Cruz

For his election victory, he said he wants to “thank the people of the CNMI, especially the voters of Precinct 3 for having trust in me and allowing me to represent them again. I am humbled and will do everything I can to represent them well. Their best interests are always in my mind.”

He said providing permanent housing for typhoon victims is something that he promised during the campaign so he will do everything to fulfill it.

“I already know how to do it and how to make it possible for our people to have permanent homes,” Dela Cruz added  without mentioning a funding source.

