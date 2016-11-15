Resident questions ‘new’ procedure for voters with disabilities

KOBLERVILLE resident Jack Muna on Friday said he has complained to the Commonwealth Election Commission about the way it helped his stepdaughter, who has disabilities, vote.

On Nov. 5, he said he and his wife brought his stepdaughter to the multi-purpose center to cast an early ballot.

As in previous elections, he said, they parked their car in the parking lot and waited for the election commission staffers to bring the ballot to their stepdaughter who was in the car.

Muna said her 42-year-old stepdaughter cannot read nor write so before heading to the multi-purpose center, they had given her a sample ballot and told her about the candidates in their precinct.

Unlike in previous elections, however, he said only one election commission staffer provided assistance to his stepdaughter, and he and his wife had to stay away from the car with the windows rolled up while their daughter cast her vote.

“It should not have happened this way,” Muna said, adding that in the past there were at least two representatives from each of the two parties who witnessed how his step-daughter voted.

“I know one vote could make a difference,” Muna said.

He is not accusing the commission of cheating, “but the process should be more transparent.”

Muna said he has already complained to the commission.

“This should not happen again,” he said, adding that he just wants to protect voters with disabilities.

Under the law, a voter with disabilities has the right to cast a secret ballot and to request assistance with marking and casting his or her ballot.