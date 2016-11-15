Guam’s Won Pat reflects on election defeat

HAGÅTÑA — Speaker Judi Won Pat thought she ran a good campaign, hence the surprise at her sweeping loss in the Nov. 8 elections, which many perceive as a stinging rebuke of the 34th

Legislature’s performance.

A nine-term senator, Won Pat landed in the 20th spot, joining six other incumbents who lost their reelection bids.

“I did a lot of things that I feel are and will be beneficial in the years to come,” Won Pat said. “I addressed a lot of issues that weren’t addressed before I came to the legislature, such as the building and renovation of schools. Those facilities will be here for generations to come.”

The outgoing speaker, however, acknowledged that the election results were a reflection of a new political climate that fosters a clamor for a change.

“I really believe that’s what it is,” Won Pat said. “It’s the same as the climate in the US — with millennials favoring Bernie Sanders, for example. Then you have people who feel they don’t have anyone they are aligned with — I saw that here.”

Won Pat has served in the Guam legislature since 1994 and as the speaker of the Legislature since 2008. She served as a delegate to the Guam 1977 Constitutional Convention when she was 27.

Throughout her political career, Won Pat admitted to making legislative decisions and policy statements that displeased some sectors and cost her votes.

“I remained focused despite all the different factions in the community that have vested interests. Because I didn’t agree with them or they didn’t agree with me, I lost their votes,” she said.

Won Pat cited as an example a group of realtors who opposed her bills that would impose restrictions on development of properties in southern Guam.

She also suspects that her position on the military buildup contributed to her loss. “I was first attacked as being part of the ‘Fab 5,’” she said, referring to the label attached to the five senators who are perceived to be anti-military. “So you have a group already right there who is anti-me.”

But Won Pat speculates that the biggest factor contributing to her loss had to do with the controversy over the firing of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Won Pat suspects her election defeat may have been the result of a demolition job by the office of the governor, with whom she had been at odds for refusing to hold an oversight hearing on the educations board’s decision to terminate Fernandez’s contract.

“I knew that three days before the election, the governor’s people, upon his direction, went out in full force, having them canvass the entire island,” Won Pat said. “I knew the governor and his people wanted to go after me and (Sen.) Nerissa (Underwood).”

Governor Eddie Calvo repeatedly asked Won Pat to reconsider her stance against holding an oversight hearing, which Underwood, education oversight chair, first declined to hold.

“As a speaker, I always respected the chairs of different committees. I don’t micromanage their committees,” Won Pat said.

Besides, she added, she didn’t want the legislature to interfere with the education board, which she said must remain politics-free.

Won Pat said one of her accomplishments as a senator was forming an independent education board with hiring and firing power. She said she created the same systems at the University of Guam and Guam Community College, where the selection process for university and college presidents would be “insulated” and free from political influence.

As a senator and speaker of the legislature, Won Pat said she made decisions based on full information, testimony and consideration of the impact of a bill. “I don’t go with a pre-decision,” she said, “I sit there and listen before I start to formulate my decisions.”

Won Pat has started packing up and clearing out her office as she braces for a new life in the private sector. “I don’t have any regrets. I know I have done what I said I would do,” she said, adding that she is not closing the door on politics.

While declining to endorse a successor, Won Pat said Vice Speaker BJ Cruz and Sen. Tom Ada, being the only remaining senior members of the legislature, are the most likely candidates to take the speaker position.

Her advice to the newcomers in the 34th Legislature: “They will have to work and live up to the promises they made. This is not an easy task. I wish them the best.”