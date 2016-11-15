PSS chief finance officer resigns

PUBLIC School System chief financial officer Derek Sasamoto has resigned.

He submitted his resignation to acting education commissioner Glenn Muna on Wednesday, a day before the Board of Education announced the selection of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero as the new PSS chief.

“It’s time for me to move on,” he told Variety after meeting with the new commissioner and the rest of the PSS management team on Thursday.

He said PSS is now financially more stable and there are “tremendous improvements” in its finances.

“PSS is a good place now, and I think I’ve done a lot over the past three years. It’s time for me to move on and see what else I can do for the community,” Sasamoto said.

Asked if his resignation has something to do with the appointment of the new commissioner, Sasamoto said: “No. I actually turned in my paper before they even made the decision. But of course, the departure of former Commissioner [Dr. Rita A] Sablan was a big loss.”

He recommended that PSS comptroller Perlie Santos be appointed the acting chief financial officer.

“Santos is an excellent comptroller,” he said.

Sasamoto’s last day at PSS will be Dec. 2, but he will be on official leave starting next week.

“I know my staff. I worked with them for three years, and they understand how I operate so I have full confidence in them,” he said.

Asked about Deleon Guerrero’s appointment, he said he would encourage the PSS management team to continue to focus on the school children.

“It’s all about the kids, and that was my focus for all the time I was there. Because as long as we all focus on the kids the outcome will be successful,” Sasamoto said.

Deleon Guerrero, for her part, said she is “saddened” by the departure of Sasamoto.

“But we support him as he pursues his dreams,” she added.