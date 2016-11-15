College asks AG: Can new PSS chief remain an NMC regent?

THE Northern Marianas College regents have asked the Office of the Attorney General whether newly appointed Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero can continue serving on the NMC board.

“We want to make sure that there’s no conflict of interest,” newly elected NMC board chairman Michael Evangelista told Variety.

The board expects to get the AG’s legal opinion this week, he said.

“We value Cynthia’s involvement, help and participation on the board, and we would love her to remain on the board, but we just want to make sure that we do it in accordance with the law,” he added.

NMC President Carmen Fernandez, for her part, said the college is “very proud” of Deleon Guerrero’s selection as education commissioner.

“I believe it’s a great day for the people of the CNMI and the education of the children,” she added.

The Board of Education announced Deleon Guerrero’s selection on Thursday.

Deleon Guerrero is currently human resources director for the Public School System, and she will officially assume her new position on Nov. 20. Associate commissioner for administrative Glenn Muna remains the acting commissioner.

Fernandez expects Deleon Guerrero to do a “superior job” at PSS.

Deleon Guerrero is a former instructional faculty member of NMC’s School of Education and a former director of admissions and records. In addition, she was on the adjunct faculty of the School of Education, and was the dean of academic programs and services, program coordinator, interim registrar and administrative officer.

Correction

Lynette Villagomez is the Public School System’s associate commissioner for accountability, research and evaluation and not director as incorrectly stated in Friday’s news story, “New PSS Chief: Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.”